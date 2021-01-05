Salute to nurses — Dr. Michael Woodbury

NORFOLK — In life there are defining moments. Ones that no one in particular strikes as amazing or an “a-ha” moment. But nonetheless result in reflection and definition at later dates.
The year 2020 brought many challenges to everyone. As I reflect on the events of this past year, I can only reflect on the amazement I have seen out of many people. One of which I am sure has touched many in many ways this past year. That is the tiredness work of the nurses of the community.
For purposes of this letter, I wish to focus on the nurses I have worked with over this past year. I have seen strained faces, cheerful faces, focused faces. I have personally seen my sister work tirelessly and with compassion and force to help those she cared for at Bel Air nursing home. I have interacted with many nurses at Faith Regional Health Services as part of my job as a physician. I have seen the nurses in my office and the sacrifice they have made. Sacrifices they never thought they would have to make.
I have seen nurses faces, tired and concerned, working hours they didn’t anticipate or expect with the same compassion they have any day of the week. They are tired, but concerned. Tired but also focused. Tired but also determined. I have left 2020 with a renewed appreciation of the nurses in Norfolk who have looked at a pandemic in the eye and said, I will hold the hand of the ill and see them through these times.
These nurses have been a face of communication to concerned families who couldn’t be with their loved ones. They have went home to their own families tired and worn. They have carried these scars of this pandemic, hidden behind compassion, desire and smiles through rough personal obstacles and personal endeavors.
These nurses who greet patients each day, do so without expectation of recognition or dramatic effect. They do so because quite simply, that is all they know to do. It is a job and a duty. I see that daily.
I am blessed to work with and around such amazing people. Such caring people. I hope 2021 brings much better days. I hope they realize that it’s always darkest before the dawn. I hope if you see a nurse, know a nurse or are a nurse, that you tell them, or feel personally that the work is amazing and appreciated.
Rudyard Kipling wrote of many things. As I reflect on 2020 and what it has done to the medical community, I am reminded of what he said of the profession of nursing.
“…These have so utterly mastered their work that they work without thinking; Holding three-fifths of their brain in reserve for whatever betide. So, when catastrophe threatens, of colic, collision, or sinking, they shunt the full gear into train, and take that small thing in their stride.”
Raise a glass to 2021 and with full heart, I wish to say, thank you, Nurses.
DR. MICHAEL WOODBURY