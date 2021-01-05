Salute to nurses — Dr. Michael Woodbury

NORFOLK — In life there are defining moments. Ones that no one in particular strikes as amazing or an “a-ha” moment. But nonetheless result in reflection and definition at later dates.

The year 2020 brought many challenges to everyone. As I reflect on the events of this past year, I can only reflect on the amazement I have seen out of many people. One of which I am sure has touched many in many ways this past year. That is the tiredness work of the nurses of the community.

For purposes of this letter, I wish to focus on the nurses I have worked with over this past year. I have seen strained faces, cheerful faces, focused faces. I have personally seen my sister work tirelessly and with compassion and force to help those she cared for at Bel Air nursing home. I have interacted with many nurses at Faith Regional Health Services as part of my job as a physician. I have seen the nurses in my office and the sacrifice they have made. Sacrifices they never thought they would have to make.

I have seen nurses faces, tired and concerned, working hours they didn’t anticipate or expect with the same compassion they have any day of the week. They are tired, but concerned. Tired but also focused. Tired but also determined. I have left 2020 with a renewed appreciation of the nurses in Norfolk who have looked at a pandemic in the eye and said, I will hold the hand of the ill and see them through these times.

These nurses have been a face of communication to concerned families who couldn’t be with their loved ones. They have went home to their own families tired and worn. They have carried these scars of this pandemic, hidden behind compassion, desire and smiles through rough personal obstacles and personal endeavors.

These nurses who greet patients each day, do so without expectation of recognition or dramatic effect. They do so because quite simply, that is all they know to do. It is a job and a duty. I see that daily.

I am blessed to work with and around such amazing people. Such caring people. I hope 2021 brings much better days. I hope they realize that it’s always darkest before the dawn. I hope if you see a nurse, know a nurse or are a nurse, that you tell them, or feel personally that the work is amazing and appreciated.

Rudyard Kipling wrote of many things. As I reflect on 2020 and what it has done to the medical community, I am reminded of what he said of the profession of nursing.

“…These have so utterly mastered their work that they work without thinking; Holding three-fifths of their brain in reserve for whatever betide. So, when catastrophe threatens, of colic, collision, or sinking, they shunt the full gear into train, and take that small thing in their stride.”

Raise a glass to 2021 and with full heart, I wish to say, thank you, Nurses.

DR. MICHAEL WOODBURY

Tags

In other news

Salute to nurses — Dr. Michael Woodbury

NORFOLK — In life there are defining moments. Ones that no one in particular strikes as amazing or an “a-ha” moment. But nonetheless result in reflection and definition at later dates.

Nicely done — Thanks are given

By now, most of us have probably read several stories about people giving back during this COVID-19 pandemic. But few have gone to the lengths of two former nurses, Jeanne Dittrich and Donna Herrick.

Fraud and media bias — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — Pertaining to Pennsylvania as “Exhibit A” on this corrupt election. Pennsylvania’s state constitution states that election procedures cannot be changed except by the state legislature. The governor of Pennsylvania is Tom Wolf and his cohorts in the Democratic controlled State Supre…

Happy to see new opinion writers, letters — Don Weinman

NELIGH — Well done, Norfolk Daily News, for having some new opinion writers and letters to the editor! Joan Hoppe’s article “Difference of Opinions” on Dec. 15 — John Crisp (from the left) and Michelle Malkin (from the right) — were excellent columns. It is good to read about different opini…

Election results don’t add up — Terry and Gloria Spence

STANTON — Something is drastically wrong here. Every time Donald Trump rallied, he would get thousands in the arena and thousands more beating down the door waiting to get in. On the other side, when the radicals let Joe Biden out of his basement where he spent most of the campaign hiding, h…

Letter to God — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — So far today, I’ve done all right. I haven’t gossiped. I haven’t lied or cheated. I haven’t been greedy or grumpy, nasty, selfish or over indulgent. I’m very thankful for that.