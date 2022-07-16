Russia’s gain — Terry Spence

STANTON — Months ago, a 6-foot-8 WNBA basketball star for the Phoenix Mercury thought she would be cute and try to smuggle her vaping cigarettes out of Russia at the airport. Turns out, the cigarettes were laced with hashish oil, which is illegal in Russia where she had been playing with an off season team.
Since then, Griner has been detained in jail without bail. She recently pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing illegal drugs and is involved in a trial, the results of which could see her sentenced to 10 years in a penal colony. By that time, her career would be long over. Griner is learning the lesson of her life because of her questionable behavior, which also includes not standing for the anthem that is played before her WNBA games.
I wonder if she stands for the Russian anthem. Did I mention she is also married to her second wife? Russia can have her.
TERRY SPENCE