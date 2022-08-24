LINCOLN — Care and concern for the important workers who feed us is common sense. After all, every single American relies on agricultural workers every day for their daily bread.
The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of this care. The nation’s eyes turned toward our food production system in hopes that hard working men and women in the agricultural sector would continue their work to keep food on all our tables, and of course, they did.
While agricultural workers have come through for us, rural hospitals and clinics have been closing at an alarming rate over the last decade. Nearly one in five Americans — including farmers, ranchers, food production workers and their families — live in rural areas and depend on local hospitals and clinics for care. Too many rural healthcare organizations continue to balance rising health care costs, ongoing staffing needs, and the specific demands of COVID-19 while striving to keep the doors open.
That’s why it’s appropriate and satisfying that part of the funding for COVID-19 recovery has been dedicated to the health care needs of agricultural communities.
As the state director for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development in Nebraska, I’m proud to share that $74 million has been invested in rural health care providers nationwide through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant program.
Right here in Northeast Nebraska, both Brown County Hospital and Pender Community Hospital will receive funding to ensure that they stay on solid financial ground, to advance their telemedicine services, support COVID-19 care so folks can stay closer to home, and develop more electronic records, especially for patients who will need to seek specialty care. Other rural hospitals across the state and nation will benefit from this program as well.
That’s why it’s important that the Emergency Rural Health Grant Program is providing relief to rural hospitals to address economic conditions arising from the COVID-19 emergency. It also provides funding to advance ideas and solutions to solve regional rural health care problems to support the long-term sustainability of rural health care. To be sure, more work must be done to support rural health care access, health care workers, hospitals and clinics, and communities. This very newspaper has provided alternative ideas and opinions about federal strategies in response to pandemic recovery. However, today, I ask your readership to consider: could investments such as the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant be one area where we can agree?
Prioritizing the health of rural Americans and agricultural workers and reaching for common ground in the effort to celebrate and support the work of rural health care providers may be one issue on which we can unite.
USDA Rural Development will continue to foster opportunity and economic security in rural America by investing in economic development and essential services such as health care, housing, first responder services and equipment; and water, electric, and communications infrastructure. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grant is just one part of our ongoing commitment to rural America.
We will continue this commitment wholeheartedly, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.
KATE BOLZ
USDA state director
Rural Development, Nebraska