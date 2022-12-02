Run city like a business — Jim McKenzie

NORFOLK — On Nov. 21, I attended a meeting of the Norfolk City Council to speak in opposition of a request to purchase a new skid steer loader for $61,687 for the Parks Department. I had heard from individuals who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, that the Street Department already had two skid steers that were only used between 100-200 hours each per year.
In the past, whenever the Parks Department needed a skid steer, it would borrow one from the Street Department. I stated at the meeting that these existing skid steers are used between 100-200 hours per year, meaning they were sitting idle in the garage 90-95% of the time based on a 2,080-hour work year. I further stated that there is no for-profit business that would ever buy a third brand new skid steer (with an enclosed cab, heated seats, etc.) when it already has two that are mostly unused. I suggested that if the Parks Department wanted to install playground equipment themselves, that they try using existing equipment before buying new.
Rather than thank me for my input, Mayor Moenning and Councilman Merrill hounded me about the source of my information. I refused to provide my source but suggested they ask the street director who was in the audience to see if my information was correct. They did not ask him and continued to hound me. The mayor then stated that this purchase goes through a months long budgeting process. The purchase was approved 7 to 1.
I subsequently did a public records request from the city and determined that over the past three years, one skid steer was used an average of 168 hours per year and the other was used 171 hours per year. They are used 8% of the time and are idle 92% of the time. I also checked the 2022-23 budget documents and found that the Parks Department skid steer request was listed as replacement equipment instead of new equipment, which would invoke less scrutiny from the council during the budget process. I listened to the July 25 budget meeting recording and the skid steer was talked about for exactly 14 seconds by the Parks Department manager and there were no questions from council.
My whole point in speaking to the council on this request was to point out that the city needs to scrutinize every expenditure it makes and prioritize its spending for the most important needs, like the police station expansion. The hardworking taxpayers of Norfolk have to prioritize their spending at home and are not an unlimited source of money for the city.
I was disappointed that Mayor Moenning stated in a Nov. 25 news story that I was grandstanding by speaking to the council on this issue. It seems this mayor has no idea what citizen involvement is, and no tolerance for any citizen input that would question a city decision. They would rather attack the citizen than listen to input.
JIM McKENZIE