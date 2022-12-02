Run city like a business — Jim McKenzie

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&