STANTON — People on the left, read my lips, CHOICE. The United States is a democratic republic where its citizens have choice, among many other issues, as to whether they want to get vaccinated or not. President Joe Biden’s door-to-door check of whether people are vaccinated for COVID is insane and undemocratic.
Dr. (Anthony) Fauci is a world famous flip flopper. People would do better to listen to Dr. Marc Siegel and Dr. Nicole Sapphire. Above all, don’t follow Joe Biden’s recommendations or those of Kamala Harris, neither of whom would even get the vaccine if President Trump said it was OK.
The Democratic legislators from Texas who flew to D.C. rather than to vote on a voting rights bill was their choice, but they are derelict of duty and are probably suffering consequences because six of them have contracted COVID. Harris was exposed to them but refuses to quarantine.
What is unbelievable is the flood of at least 1 million migrants crossing the border since Biden took office. Are they vaccinated?
TERRY SPENCE