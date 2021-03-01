Roundabout not needed — Bob McCormick

NORFOLK — I have traveled First street in Norfolk several times a day for several years, and have NEVER experienced traffic problems at the intersection of First Street and Braasch Avenue. Roundabouts are generally used at intersections with heavy traffic flow from four or five streets where none of them is a major artery.
This intersection has only one entrance onto First Street, a major thoroughfare, and you could count the number of vehicles from Braasch Avenue per hour on one hand.
Why bottleneck a great four-lane traffic flow with a one-lane roundabout? And why spend money the city doesn’t have on a project we don’t need when there are streets in town that you can barely drive 5 mph on without beating your vehicle to death.
I hope the people making these decisions will reconsider, and put some thought into other problem streets in Norfolk.
BOB McCORMICK