NORFOLK — I have traveled First street in Norfolk several times a day for several years, and have NEVER experienced traffic problems at the intersection of First Street and Braasch Avenue. Roundabouts are generally used at intersections with heavy traffic flow from four or five streets where none of them is a major artery.

This intersection has only one entrance onto First Street, a major thoroughfare, and you could count the number of vehicles from Braasch Avenue per hour on one hand.

Why bottleneck a great four-lane traffic flow with a one-lane roundabout? And why spend money the city doesn’t have on a project we don’t need when there are streets in town that you can barely drive 5 mph on without beating your vehicle to death.

I hope the people making these decisions will reconsider, and put some thought into other problem streets in Norfolk.

BOB McCORMICK

Tags

In other news

Roundabout not needed — Bob McCormick

NORFOLK — I have traveled First street in Norfolk several times a day for several years, and have NEVER experienced traffic problems at the intersection of First Street and Braasch Avenue. Roundabouts are generally used at intersections with heavy traffic flow from four or five streets where…

Censure taken — Michael Jones

COLUMBUS — The Platte County Republican Party voted unanimously to censure Ben Sasse for his recent actions and behaviors associated with his ongoing feud with the Nebraska Republican Party. Also noted was his ineffectiveness in his duties as a U.S. Senator representing Nebraska due to spend…

Equality for all — Kayla Walnofer

NORFOLK — Every year in March, Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is celebrated in cities and states across the country. Some disabilities are visible (a person who uses a wheelchair or crutches to ambulate), while other disabilities may not be easily recognized or seen by the eye (c…

Legacy of Limbaugh — Jeffrey Steffen

NORFOLK — Most of us never thought the day would ever come — a day truly without Rush Limbaugh. The man who always calmed us down by simply saying “I’ll tell you when it’s time to panic, and it’s not time to panic.”

Congressman was right — Betty Palmer

SPRINGVIEW — I found the recent letter writer’s comments (Vote questioned about Congressman Adrian Smith) in the Daily News to be off base. Since that time, much new information has come out that changes the direction of the actions that day. Of course the bottom line is the vote itself. Obv…

Not another roundabout — Bruce Shaffer

NORFOLK — I would like to say a few things about the new proposed roundabout and bridge. First Street is a main thorough fair in Norfolk. We have semis, school buses and people trying to get to work using First Street.

Fix streets first — Brenda Smith

NORFOLK — Another roundabout? Again? This city needs to start setting priorities on street repair. Potholes on 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue will mess up your car big time. Been over the viaduct lately? It is absolutely disgusting.

What’s next for space program? — Beverly Kemper

ST. EDWARD — With the new Biden administration already slashing several of the development policies initiated by the Trump administration, such as the Keystone XL Pipeline, on his first day in office, and Biden promoting the anti-growth, de-industrialization insanity of the Green New Deal, b…

Unreliable wind energy — Jay Meier

PIERCE — In light of the recent rolling power outages, I find it ironic that rural Nebraska faced the first and continued outages, while Norfolk had very minimal outages. On Feb 19, 2020, the Norfolk Daily News quoted mayor and director of New Power Nebraska (a company that promotes the deve…