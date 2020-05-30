Rooted in Christ — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — To be protected from calamity, the apostle Paul warned not to let any man beguile you with enticing words; you must be rooted in Christ. Rooted and built up in Him and established in faith, abounding therein with thanksgiving. Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after tradition of men, and not after Christ. Colossians Chapter 2: 6-10.
There is always somebody out there who wants us to worship the will. What is worshipping the will? It means being ruled by the demon world! If you are not rooted in Jesus Christ and God’s word, you are easily corrupted in the deeper of your emotional nature Satan.
A great evil spirit is leading certain people to accelerate the nation’s death! They think they are embracing socialism and communism, but in fact they are aligning with satanic will.
From my earliest youth my enemies have persecuted me, but they have never defeated me.
ELSIE LIEWER