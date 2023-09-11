Right on target — Margo Chenoweth

Bravo! To the editor of the Norfolk Daily News for the “Our View” piece in the Aug. 8 issue regarding the effects of climate change on children — especially minorities (according to the report from a certain much-ballyhooed institution)!
I won’t go on and on, but you nailed it! God forbid our learned bureaucrats in the department of education own up to their wretched performances for our school children. It’s so much easier to blame COVID and “climate change” for your abject failures than to actually do anything about it. I am thinking the time has come to just get rid of you. I am thinking that you are the problem when learning of the nonsense you are perpetrating.
The states do a much better job of assessing and addressing the needs of their children than the feds ever have.
Thank you for a thoughtful and well-written editorial.
MARGO CHENOWETH