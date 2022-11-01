NORFOLK — Supporters of Norfolk’s proposed sales-tax increase argue that we’ll only pay 50 cents for every $100 of purchases.
We hear this argument every time someone’s pushing for increased government spending. “Such-and-such will only cost pennies per taxpayer.”
The cost of any one item might not seem like much. But add up thousands and thousands of pennies-per-taxpayer items, and we find ourselves with a heavy burden of federal, state and local taxes.
If we want lower taxes, we need to cut spending. And we can only do this by refusing to fund lots and lots of seemingly inexpensive items. Voting against the proposed sales-tax increase won’t bring us major tax relief, but it’ll be a small step in the right direction.
WILLIAM FLACK