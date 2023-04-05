Return local control — Mike Hilgers

LINCOLN — A misstep against the Waters of the United States rule (WOTUS) could be met with severe penalties — even an inadvertent mistake in following the process could create criminal penalties. And if someone does not like what you are doing on your land? The statute permits “citizen suits,” which expose Nebraskans to nuisance lawsuits.
This is a mess. It will not matter if you live in a rural or urban area or are in an agricultural industry: the rule will impact ranchers, farmers, homebuilders, and property owners alike. It will not matter if you are a Democrat or a Republican.
The rule is an unfortunate continuation of the Biden Administration’s effort to centralize power far away from Nebraska — even if the Constitution says otherwise. Our lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s WOTUS rule aims to return authority to your local decision makers.
As a former state senator, I speak from experience. Hearing from neighbors and other constituents — people you see at the grocery store, go to church with, and see going door to door — plays a critical role in our system that relies on the accountability of elected representatives to their neighbors. In our constitutional republic, we must accept nothing less.
We will continue to hold firm on the principle that the Constitution gives the federal government limited power because so many issues are best left to the elected representatives of the state.
MIKE HILGERS
Nebraska attorney general