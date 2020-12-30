NORFOLK — On Christmas night, my husband and I went looking for a place to eat. We saw a restaurant downtown that had an open sign in the window.

We entered and saw that only the bar had lights on. When we asked if the restaurant was open, the person working told us the bar was. We said we had hoped to have a dinner and he replied, “We can fix something for you.” We happily accepted.

After being seated in the dining room and being given menus, we questioned ordering from the full menu. He said that was OK. We were the only people in that restaurant other than the man we thought was the bartender.

We were served a remarkably delicious dinner, wine and all. Later we learned that the “bartender” was actually the owner and had come in to work only to restock the bar for Saturday.

He had given up about two to two and a half hours with his family to help a couple of old folks have a wonderful, memorable dinner.

The Christmas spirit was alive and well that night at the restaurant.

JAN and JIM DeWALT

