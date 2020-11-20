Response to concerns — Gib Morfeld

STANTON — I would like to comment on your article concerning Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, and the concerns she has with bishop of Grand Island. I have not seen the email about which she wrote. Was he stating a religious fact or an opinion? I realize that his position carries some weight with the people of his diocese. I also realize that he has the right to freedom of speech as stated in the Constitution. However, that is not the whole reason I am writing this letter.
It is her comment that states that she thinks abortion should not be mentioned from the pulpit. If not from the pulpit, then where should it be addressed? This is a matter of listening and acting accordingly to the commandment that states “Thou shalt not kill.” What part of that statement does she not understand? From the moment of conception, that embryo is a human being and if not destroyed will continue to develop until it dies many years later. It can only develop as a unique human being.
As a human being, it is entitled to the right to life as such. The right to life is guaranteed under our Constitution.
I realize that our culture has developed into a throwaway society. However, that should not and must not include something created by God in his own image and likeness.
By our birth we are given freedom, but we must use that freedom responsibly. When a society makes it legal to get rid of certain classes of people, what is going to stop it from getting rid of others who might be considered to be in the way or a drag on society or hold ideas different from our own? I am old enough to remember people dying by the millions because of such circumstances and sadly say this slaughter continues to this day.
All life is sacred and for that reason I pray for all people wherever they may be, no exceptions. And I ask them and you to pray for me. Make me a channel of your peace. Grant that I may not so much to be consoled as to console, not to be understood as to understand.
GIB MORFELD