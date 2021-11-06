Response offered -- Margo Chenoweth-Pospisil

NORFOLK — I read the letter to the editor on Oct. 23 regarding an Article V Convention of States and I must respectfully disagree. Rather than rebut his arguments point by point, let us see what an Article V Convention of States actually IS. A Convention of States is the means provided to the citizens of the U.S. to go around the U.S. Congress should it become too powerful and cumbersome to the citizens. I submit to you that this is indeed the case right now and that Article V of the constitution was meant for just such a time as this. Here is Article V:
“The Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, or, On the application of the Legislatures 2/3 of the several states, shall call a convention for proposing amendment, which in either case, shall be valid to all intents and purposes, as part of this Constitution, when ratified by the Legislatures of three fourths of the several states, or by conventions in 3/4 thereof, as the one or the other mode of ratification may be proposed by the Congress...”
Col. George Mason, whom you may not know by name, but whose writings you would recognize (“No taxation without representation!” — a modern paraphrase, for instance), foresaw that our government could become oppressive, and he championed a way out: Most notably, a Convention of States. The Convention of States Project recognizes Mason’s stand on Sept. 15, 1787, when he declared that the sole means of amending the Constitution by Congress, as described in Article V, was both “exceptionable and dangerous.”
Col. Mason urged his fellow delegates there needed to be a way for We the People to propose constitutional reforms for that day when the federal government would inevitably “become oppressive.” So, to put it into a nutshell, he refused to sign the Constitution (and without Virginia it would not be ratified!) until Article V was amended and the means for the states to propose amendments was put BACK IN. ( For some reason, it had been omitted in the final document.)
The three “prongs” of the current Convention of States project are as follows:
1. To impose fiscal restraints on federal spending.
2. To limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.
3. To impose term limits on federal offices.
The Convention of States project seeks to do these things due to vast and onerous intrusions of the federal government into our everyday lives.
1. The U.S. is over $28 trillion in debt. A clear violation of the Constitution. Imposing restraints means that violation of those restraints carries a serious penalty.
2. As of today, Americans are afflicted with the FBI, the DOJ, and other federal entities persecuting them for such horrific offenses as disagreeing with the decisions of their local school boards about how their children will be educated in the public school system, for which their own taxes pay, federal vaccine mandates which are crippling public services such as police, fire, and even medical services, and unfettered intrusion into their bank accounts by the Internal Revenue Service with no evidence of wrong doing on the part of the citizen.
3. We are only just now being awakened to the outrageous improprieties being committed by members of our federal legislature and of the vast bureaucracy in Washington, D.C. The worst of these acts, which would have been designated as treasonous a few years ago, are largely perpetrated by members of the legislature and the bureaucracy who have long tenure in public office. And the longer they are in office, the harder it is to get them out. It is all but impossible to get an incumbent out of office for a small-town, honest businessman or woman, a teacher, a preacher, a farmer, a housewife, or a plumber.