Response given — Jan Nixon

NORFOLK — In response to the letter to the editor from Mr. George Dudley on June 6, I want to share that I sincerely appreciate Mr. Dudley’s recognition of my service to The Meadows for the past 31 years. I also want to thank Mr. Dudley and all the owners who gave me the opportunity to have the most rewarding job any individual could want. I will be retiring at the end of this month and know my successor, Steve Pendergast, will continue The Meadows’ mission by delivering excellent customer service and superior value through innovative leadership in personalized care.
Currently, the number one responsibility of Nye Health Services and the entire team at The Meadows is to keep all of our residents safe from COVID-19, which has proved to be an especially lethal virus for the senior citizens it touches. At The Meadows, all team members are meticulously screened prior to entry into the building, wear the appropriate personal protective equipment at all times while working, and are educated on all public health directives. This is done to not only keep The Meadows’ residents safe, but also to protect the team member and their individual families at home.
We are directed and monitored by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and are in compliance with directives provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). I am happy to report that The Meadows continues to be entirely free from COVID-19, with all of our residents last tested on June 6. This accomplishment is a tribute to the dedication of my team and a testament to the processes we have adopted. We will continue to work diligently to keep The Meadows coronavirus free!
Due to this global pandemic, senior citizens around the world have experienced separation from friends and loved ones during the past four months. Unfortunately, this includes residents at The Meadows as we have been instructed by the public health officials to restrict visitors, end communal dining, and halt group activities. However, The Meadows team has been working very diligently to keep residents active and engaged. Our home office in Fremont has offered much guidance and support, and is actively working to ensure that our residents’ needs are met.
As are you, we are looking forward to the day when life can return to normal for all citizens, including the residents at The Meadows. In the meantime, while our delivery of services has changed, and certain things that were once taken for granted are off limits due to government and public health regulations, I can assure you that the team at The Meadows is dedicated to provide each resident with the care and attention they need. Our Life Enrichment and Culinary teams have been creative in offering new ways to engage in meaningful experiences, while maintaining social distance and adhering to guidance from DHHS on everything from dining to haircut services.
No one wants the residents to have their freedom back more than my team and I. However, it is our responsibility and duty as caregivers to do whatever is necessary to keep Mr. Dudley and The Meadows safe from this life-threatening virus.
JAN NIXON
Executive director, The Meadows