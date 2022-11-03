Response given — Ben Temple

NORFOLK — I am grateful that the Daily News gave me an opportunity to respond to a recent letter regarding my campaign. I’d like to first apologize to any voter who hasn’t heard from me in a timely manner. I strive to get back to emails and phone calls within a reasonable amount of time, but after sending my contact information out to nearly 30,000 people, I wound up with quite a backlog! I care very deeply about hearing the concerns of those of you in NPPD Subdivision 10, and would like to address the question raised by the letter-writer.
Why does my work experience make me well-suited to hold a position on the NPPD Board of Directors?
Nuclear Industry Experience: My role at my previous company was to source engineers for the specific personnel needs of nuclear plants across the country. Not only did I learn about the fundamental design and operation of nuclear plants; I also learned about the skills that nuclear plant operators are looking for in their workers. NPPD has one of the only nuclear plants still operating in the U.S.
Solar industry experience: I assisted in designing, assembling, and installing solar projects in rural areas of our country. As we see interest grow in utilizing this technology to generate power, I expect knowledge of how solar energy actually works will be useful.
Finance: As a finance manager at Telcoin here in Norfolk, I am responsible for creating budgets, business plans, and financial projections. NPPD has over a billion-dollar budget. NPPD Board members regularly vote on multi-million-dollar expenditures. I know from my initial years in finance that, when you get into figures that large, it can be difficult to conceptualize what they actually mean. It is critically important for NPPD board members to have a firm grasp on what they are spending ratepayer dollars on, and with over a decade of working with budgets of a similar size to NPPD’s, I am confident that I can use this experience to keep rates low.
BEN TEMPLE
NPPD Board candidate