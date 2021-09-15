OSMOND — I have a response to the Daily News editorial of Sept. 10 when the editorial asks, “Why is COVID-19 spiking when there have been so many vaccinated?”

China has not opened its facilities at the Wuhan Lab to inspection. Since that is the likely source of COVID-19, what is to prevent that lab or others to mutate and plant variants worldwide which are resistant to the vaccines now available and approved? It has been established that “gain of function” research was happening there.

How naive to think that, as we ineffectively flail trying to “investigate to prevent another pandemic,” more pandemic material is not being released regularly and strategically placed to cause the most damage to health and the unity of the nation and the world.

Reports of smallpox being planted in blankets purposely among Native American tribes are legend. And it was effective and invisible to victims. So, why would we think that such a murderous practice is beyond the scope of Chinese warfare? Where are the numbers of the variants being present in China if any?

And why is it that no one reports or opines on the likelihood that these are the reasons our vaccines are ineffective against variants that reportedly appear primarily in Western countries? Are you afraid of being called racist? Are you beaten?

Come on, America. Wake up!

PAUL A. SPATZ

Tags

In other news

Get vaccinated — Warren Reimer

NORFOLK — The editorial in the Sept. 10 Daily News makes no sense. How can you say that we are getting no guidance and that there is no clear path forward? There is plain and simple data to inform us.

Thankful for responders — Aaron Shelden

NORFOLK — On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attack, I couldn’t help but reflect. Reflecting on the memories of NY-Firefighters-EMTs-Police running into burning buildings. The group of people (Let’s Roll) that decided to crash the plane they were flying in rather than let it reac…

How advanced are we? — John Hoile

NORFOLK — Most of us live with the inborn instinct for self-preservation and the wish for stable and quality lives. Our advances in technology and medicine have afforded us advantages our ancestors could not envision.

Only fight to win — Charles Balsiger

NORFOLK — Ever since the end of World War II, the United States of America, the land of the free and the brave, has been called into conflict in Korea, Vietnam and in countries of the mid-East, such as the 20-year conflict in Afghanistan. It is noteworthy that we have done so at the request …

Rally planned — Margo Chenoweth-Pospisil

NORFOLK — An Article V Convention of States rally will be held on the steps of the Capitol in Lincoln on Sept. 16, and many local residents will attend to show their support of this all-important effort to rein in the federal government. They believe Washington, D.C., has gone off the rails …

Encourages shot — John Kroll

PIERCE — As nurse I have an ethical obligation to help people achieve good health. I encourage making decisions about getting the COVID-19 vaccines not based on social media, opinion, political affiliation or mainstream media. Please base your decisions on getting one of the COVID-19 vaccine…

Annexation explained — Josh Moenning

NORFOLK — Annexation has been an issue of community interest over recent weeks as the City of Norfolk considers adopting a comprehensive annexation plan.

Against annexation — Carol Lyon

NORFOLK — As a resident of the Proposed 2021 Annexation of Area 1.1, I am writing regarding my objection to it, as I see little advantage for my area and recognize it as a land grab. I have lived in this area for 43 years and have not needed city services that were not contracted or paid for.

Get involved — Bonnie Krebs

ELGIN — This past week I attended an informative meeting in Elgin, along with a good sized crowd, concerning the Nebraska Department of Education Health Education standards. Matt Innis was the keynote speaker. He has spent thousands of hours researching the CRITICAL RACE THEORY.