OSMOND — I have a response to the Daily News editorial of Sept. 10 when the editorial asks, “Why is COVID-19 spiking when there have been so many vaccinated?”
China has not opened its facilities at the Wuhan Lab to inspection. Since that is the likely source of COVID-19, what is to prevent that lab or others to mutate and plant variants worldwide which are resistant to the vaccines now available and approved? It has been established that “gain of function” research was happening there.
How naive to think that, as we ineffectively flail trying to “investigate to prevent another pandemic,” more pandemic material is not being released regularly and strategically placed to cause the most damage to health and the unity of the nation and the world.
Reports of smallpox being planted in blankets purposely among Native American tribes are legend. And it was effective and invisible to victims. So, why would we think that such a murderous practice is beyond the scope of Chinese warfare? Where are the numbers of the variants being present in China if any?
And why is it that no one reports or opines on the likelihood that these are the reasons our vaccines are ineffective against variants that reportedly appear primarily in Western countries? Are you afraid of being called racist? Are you beaten?
Come on, America. Wake up!
PAUL A. SPATZ