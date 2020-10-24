Respects police — Rebecca Heckel

LINCOLN — I am no police officer, and I can only imagine how hard it must be to leave your family every day to protect and serve their community. When a policeman walks up to a vehicle or a house, they never know what might happen, if they will be greeted with peace or with violence. They do a great job upholding the law and keeping our city peaceful and safe.
Right now, it is even harder to be a law enforcement officer, as they are continually being slandered, spit on and protested. These men and women are just trying to protect you and your families, and oftentimes go out of their way to protect those who are saying “all cops are pigs.” With talks of defunding the police or getting rid of them completely throughout the country, a policeman’s job has become even harder and more dangerous.
Congressman Fortenberry’s main idea is that strong families will create a strong community, and in turn will create a strong nation. Fortenberry does an incredible job of helping our law enforcement and supporting them in any way he can. He does not want to defund the police as they are doing a great job in protecting the 1st Congressional District of Nebraska. The Congressman will continue to honor law enforcement through his next term and beyond.
REBECCA HECKEL