LINCOLN — I am no police officer, and I can only imagine how hard it must be to leave your family every day to protect and serve their community. When a policeman walks up to a vehicle or a house, they never know what might happen, if they will be greeted with peace or with violence. They do a great job upholding the law and keeping our city peaceful and safe.

Right now, it is even harder to be a law enforcement officer, as they are continually being slandered, spit on and protested. These men and women are just trying to protect you and your families, and oftentimes go out of their way to protect those who are saying “all cops are pigs.” With talks of defunding the police or getting rid of them completely throughout the country, a policeman’s job has become even harder and more dangerous.

Congressman Fortenberry’s main idea is that strong families will create a strong community, and in turn will create a strong nation. Fortenberry does an incredible job of helping our law enforcement and supporting them in any way he can. He does not want to defund the police as they are doing a great job in protecting the 1st Congressional District of Nebraska. The Congressman will continue to honor law enforcement through his next term and beyond.

REBECCA HECKEL

Tags

In other news

Respects police — Rebecca Heckel

LINCOLN — I am no police officer, and I can only imagine how hard it must be to leave your family every day to protect and serve their community. When a policeman walks up to a vehicle or a house, they never know what might happen, if they will be greeted with peace or with violence. They do…

D.C. politics hit locally? — Joseph J. Micanek

LYNCH — A mailer sent in favor of Aaron Troester for the Nebraska Public Power District Board sure looked a lot like something straight out of Washington, D.C. That mailer misrepresented actions taken by the NPPD Board since Barry DeKay was elected six years ago.

Other motives? — Louis Pofahl

NORFOLK — For those of us who are really sick and tired of our “Never Trumper” Sen. Ben Sasse, we don’t have a lot of good options to mount a campaign to get rid of him. However we can send him a message that we are getting really tired of his “I hate Trump and everyone needs to know I’m so …

Health care concerns — Rich Torraco

LINCOLN — During these challenging times, all Nebraska families, including mine, need access to quality health care, affordable prescription drugs, and more effective national leadership in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disagrees with editorial — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — I have to disagree with the Daily News wanting to vote down expanded gambling. The News mentions “study after study” saying that for every $1 of revenue on gambling there is $3 in social costs. This is flat out horse puckey.

‘Unsung heroes’ — Russ Peterson

I want to share some good news about the response to COVID-19. This virus has turned our world upside down and much of the news coverage is negative, depressing and frightening.

Supports Bolz — Sally Herrin

LINCOLN — We can count on Kate Bolz to be a champion to protect and defend the Affordable Care Act for everyone and Medicare and Social Security for all constituents, especially seniors, in Nebraska’s Congressional District 1. These policy issues impact everyone. Kate will defend and advocat…