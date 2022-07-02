NORFOLK — The National Rifle Association (NRA) seems to have an agenda — a rifle in everyone’s hands.
If this was necessary, a war on USA soil, I could maybe understand why. But, since we don’t need all those people with rifles protecting us, I ask why does everyone need a weapon?
Finances from several areas could be set aside (the NRA included) for the education of all people for proper use and handling of all weapons, not just rifles. The young man who killed his grandmother, teachers and children in Uvalde, Texas, could have used some education in both social behaviors and firearms protocol.
I think it would be helpful if our society started some form of social reform. We could start each school class with prayer. We could teach all children to answer their teachers starting with Ms., Mrs. or Mr. All teachers should be shown respect. Children are neither equal nor better than their teachers. Calling them by their first name puts the child on an equal basis and shows no respect. We were taught never to disrespect any teacher. We never called them by their first names.
After Sandy Hook (Connecticut) and other school shootings, I thought maybe it would stop. But it has only gotten worse.
Now Uvalde, young lives struck down in their prime. I don’t think new gun laws will help. There are now laws on the books that have not stopped the bloodshed.
With all of the young lives struck down, who knows if one of them could have found a cure for an illness that has taken many lives? Another could bring peace to this world.
We will never know. God help us.
FRANK M. TUCKER