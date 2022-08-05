BEEMER — It is so sad to see what is happening to marriage these days.

Apostle Paul wrote these words to the church in Thessalonica in 4:2-5. “Now we beg — yes we demand of you in the name of the Lord Jesus that you live more and more closely to that ideal (see verse 17), for God wants you to be holy and pure and to keep clear of all sexual sin so that each of you will marry in holiness and honor — not in lustful passion as the heathen do in their ignorance of God and his ways.”

This is from the Living Bible. I realize that I am an old fogey and don’t keep up with the times, but I don’t believe that God changes.

ALBERT ERB

In other news

Politics over veterans? — Barbara O'Byrne

Editor’s note: The Daily News ran a detailed story from the Omaha World Herald on Nebraska’s senators votes on page 2 on Saturday on the veteran’s bill, the day after the votes occurred.

Conflict of interest — Terry Spence

STANTON — Tucker Carlson of Fox News has reported that certain congresswomen who are in support of canceling student loan debt actually have large amounts of student loan debt themselves. Alexandria Acasio Cortez of New York has $50,000 in student loan debt as does Rashida Taleeb of Michigan.

Solar power benefits — Lindsay Mouw

LYONS — Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning declared that “Norfolk is now home to the largest solar facility in Nebraska” at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new community solar development.