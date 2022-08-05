BEEMER — It is so sad to see what is happening to marriage these days.
Apostle Paul wrote these words to the church in Thessalonica in 4:2-5. “Now we beg — yes we demand of you in the name of the Lord Jesus that you live more and more closely to that ideal (see verse 17), for God wants you to be holy and pure and to keep clear of all sexual sin so that each of you will marry in holiness and honor — not in lustful passion as the heathen do in their ignorance of God and his ways.”
This is from the Living Bible. I realize that I am an old fogey and don’t keep up with the times, but I don’t believe that God changes.
ALBERT ERB