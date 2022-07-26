ALLIANCE — I have officially resigned as chairman of the Legal Marijuana Now Party and no longer will represent the LMN Party.

I consider myself an Independent. But, the policies that I’ve been supporting and working on have not changed.

The reason for my resignation is that a couple of leaders wanted to push an agenda without chairmen’s consent. The agenda was against the police. They were ousting me because I refused to support that agenda. I’ve done too much work to help law enforcement to be part of an agenda that discredits them.

LARRY BOLINGER

