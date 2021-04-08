Research the name — Lois Kilgore

BATTLE CREEK — In response to the Norfolk Daily News article, Mascots Under Fire, who says we have to remove our Braves and Bravettes mascot? This is the United States of America, one nation, under God! We are granted freedom of speech.
Do you know why the Braves was chosen as a mascot? Do you know the history of Battle Creek? There was no battle on the Creek, but a peaceful treaty with the Native Americans. The Braves mascot is a symbol of honor, courage and determination!
My grandparents owned land near the Elkhorn River and Native Americans roamed freely on their land. My grandmother shared food with them and made them homemade bread.
Who is this Nebraska U.S. Commission of Civil Rights patterning after? The groups who are destroying our ancestral history that helped frame our nation and heritage?
Why would we get rid of something that shows integrity, respect and honor to the American Indian? I thought the days of segregation were over. Just so you know-my family tree is made up of many races.
LOIS KILGORE