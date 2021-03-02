Research senator’s past — Don Weinman

NELIGH — Again, sassy Sasse is shoveling bull from his farm barn on to Nebraskans. Sen. Ben Sasse is ignoring the Nebraska GOP censuring of his conduct for voting for the impeachment of Trump about the U.S. Capitol riot (Daily News, Feb. 9). According to Sasse, the censure is happening because politics are not about the weird worship of one guy (Donald Trump). He is correct. It’s only the worship of Ben Sasse that counts, who wants to run for president in 2024.
Sen. Sasse only lives in his own bubble of friends and shows no concern for Nebraskans. He appears to be a “Jim Crow” Joe Biden supporter. He says one thing but does the opposite. Voters should google Sen. Sasse on the internet and read his résumé on politics. It might open your eyes. Sasse attended far left-wing universities and supports their ideology. Sasse for Sasse is his ideology! If he wants to seek the presidency in the next election, run as a Bernie Sanders independent. They have similar goals and ambitions. He, also, wants to make changes to our Constitution like Nancy Pelosi and her poster girls do.
One good thing about the last election is that voters are renewing their interest in the Constitution and paying attention to the graft in Congress. Voters are now skeptical about news reports (CNN, CBS, ABC and newspapers), Congress and those running for Congress. Voters need to think for themselves and draw their own conclusions. Do not be naive. Research! Research!
DON WEINMAN