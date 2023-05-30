Represent the voters — Margo Chenoweth

NORFOLK — I cannot say how very distressed I and every one of your constituents are to hear that their loud and clear intent in passing a Voter ID amendment to our state Constitution is being subverted, thwarted, and indeed, even rendered IMPOTENT by the amendments to LB535!
I realize that there are times that compromises must be made to have any movement at all, but senators, do you even begin to understand the almost insurmountable bar we have had to hurdle to achieve a Constitutional Amendment? Literally thousands of man-hours, gallon upon gallon of expensive and precious fuel, and thousands of hours on our knees have been invested in this process, and yet, judging by the actions of some of you, it would seem that the voice of the “Second House” of Nebraska is of no avail! What are we to think?
No wonder confidence in our government is being eroded daily, when lawmakers put personal concerns and political expediency ahead of the clear will of the vast majority of Nebraskans!
I call upon all of you to stop overthinking this — it is a simple and clear mandate from the people of Nebraska. Stop trying to maneuver ways around it and instead heed the voice of the “Second House” and make it happen!
We, the people have spoken. Listen up!
On a more conciliatory note, I know that your job has been made exceptionally difficult this session by those more interested in pushing their personal agendas than in making laws that reflect and express the will of the people of Nebraska — one of those number is included in this august committee — but can’t we please remember that each of you must decide what you must do for NEBRASKA — not just your district.
Thank you again for all you do.
For God and country,
MARGO CHENOWETH