NORFOLK — All the children and adults killed in Uvalde, Texas, are members of the same church.
That means the pastor has all the funerals and grief care. Having one funeral, especially for a child, is hard. But he has 19 fourth graders and two teachers, as well as the husband of one of the teachers who died of a heart attack after his wife’s death.
I ask that we consider keeping Father Eduardo Morales in our prayers. Notes of support and encouragement can be sent to him at Sacred Heart Parish, 408 Fort Clark Road, Uvalde, Texas, 78801.
Thank you.
BEV HENKEL