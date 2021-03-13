OAKLAND — The United States was given a wonderful Constitution with a Bill of Rights, but it was never obeyed.

An Army general once said, “The only good Indian is a dead Indian.” So their buffalo and land was stolen and they were killed. Their women and children were killed at Wounded Knee, S.D.

Those who remained were placed on a reservation. They were friendly, but their worst enemy was the Sioux. The government considered all Native Americans the same, putting the tribes together where they struggle daily.

DWAINE ANDERSON

More on the roundabout — John Fox

NORFOLK — I totally agree with the letter to the editor on Feb. 23 that voiced disapproval of the roundabout that is being forced upon the citizens and visitors of the City of Norfolk at the Braasch Avenue and First Street intersection.

What is happening? — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — President Donald Trump’s motto was Make America Great Again. The administration that is in there now has a motto of Cripple And Wound America. It is playing right into the leaders of the Communist China and the Globalists.

Talking to a friend — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — The other day I was hanging with a friend. This friend calls herself a Christian, but doesn’t always act like it. Some days she’s on fire for the Lord. Other days, life’s struggles seem to get the best of her.

Good job performed — Jim McCart

NORFOLK — I want to compliment all the people working at the Norfolk Senior Center giving the COVID-19 shots. The students from the nursing program giving the shots were wonderful.

Remembering 1973 daylight savings — Harold Frickle

ATKINSON — I was very disappointed to read the results of the opinion poll in the Feb. 22 edition. It asked if “you support the legislative bill that would put Nebraska on Daylight Savings Time year around?” I can’t believe people have such short memories.

GOP not supportive — Betty Palmer

SPRINGVIEW — I am just writing this to tell what I observed at the GOP state meeting held in Columbus on Feb. 27. In no way is this an official statement. I just want the public to know the Nebraska GOP is not supportive of Sen. Ben Sasse. It is absolutely a stronger statement than censure.