OAKLAND — The United States was given a wonderful Constitution with a Bill of Rights, but it was never obeyed.
An Army general once said, “The only good Indian is a dead Indian.” So their buffalo and land was stolen and they were killed. Their women and children were killed at Wounded Knee, S.D.
Those who remained were placed on a reservation. They were friendly, but their worst enemy was the Sioux. The government considered all Native Americans the same, putting the tribes together where they struggle daily.
DWAINE ANDERSON