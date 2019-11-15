NORFOLK — I would like to express my thanks to our local channel, ME-TV. They promised and followed through with the final episode of MASH on Nov. 11, which was Veterans Day.
It was a comedy, satire. My dad served in Korea until wounded. He had frost bite on his thumbs because he kept giving away his gloves. The weather was apparently like ours.
I watched my Mom, alone, with three young girls, maintain a home without fear. She worried, but did not let us live in fear.
I want to thank all the veterans and their families who served in whatever capacity to keep me and my family safe. They deserve this consideration all year. Thank you.