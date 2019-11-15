 

NORFOLK — I would like to express my thanks to our local channel, ME-TV. They promised and followed through with the final episode of MASH on Nov. 11, which was Veterans Day.

It was a comedy, satire. My dad served in Korea until wounded. He had frost bite on his thumbs because he kept giving away his gloves. The weather was apparently like ours.

I watched my Mom, alone, with three young girls, maintain a home without fear. She worried, but did not let us live in fear.

I want to thank all the veterans and their families who served in whatever capacity to keep me and my family safe. They deserve this consideration all year. Thank you.

 

 

Can lawmakers compromise? -- Omaha World-Herald

Lawmakers at the state and national levels too often kick the can down the road on important issues. A key example in Nebraska is the Legislature’s failure to agree on a new business incentives law. The current one, the Nebraska Advantage Act, expires at the end of 2020.

Not supporting senator -- Cleo Pfanstiel

OSMOND — Again, I tried to get in touch with Ben Sasse, who is supposed to be one of our senators of Nebraska. I write letters and get no response. I call his office and he is not available. I could and do believe, and so should you, he did not want to be bothered as he probably was too busy…

Veterans in wind energy - PHIL CLEMENT

After serving in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, I understand the importance of focusing on the mission, working as a team, and holding yourself accountable. And after spending most of the past four years developing wind projects, I again see those same traits in the wind energy workforce. Not c…

Child care a challenge — Kearney Hub

The same conversation is echoing across the Cornhusker State. With Nebraska’s unemployment rate consistently tracking at 3 percent and lower, there are precious few people to fill the thousands of jobs available in our state. Regardless of where you look — manufacturers, trades, health care,…

Concerns for the chicken -- ROBERT RIECK

LINCOLN — In response to Gov. Ricketts’ comments on value-added ag grows rural Nebraska that has appeared in several newspapers, corporate factory farming in rural Nebraska has consequences.

‘Solution’ offered — Ray Brandt

NELIGH — This will work. Turn the immigration problem to the Army Corps of Engineers and in a few weeks, they will have it so screwed up with mud and flooding that no one would be able to get into Texas.

Do not support park — Ed North

O’NEILL — I have read the installments printed in the Norfolk Daily News regarding the proposal by Larry Wewel, also of O’Neill, to create a new national park on the Niobrara River.