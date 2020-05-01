BARTLETT — The article about the winter of 1948-49 brought back a lot of memories of that brutal winter. I was a junior at Wheeler County High School in Bartlett and well remember the day it started snowing, such large flakes coming down. Little did we know that that was the beginning of the “Long Hard Winter.”

It was hard for my parents but not really for my sister and I as WCHS at that time was a boarding school. Our only problem we had was climbing the large drift that was between the girls dorm and the school, which went on as usual as the teachers either lived in town or in one of the dorms. Many of us spent weeks without going home and when we did, we had to wait for the snow to stop or hire a plane to take us. 

My parents had a telephone and a wind charger for electricity, but farm life was very hard.

LOIS SCHRUNK

Tags

In other news

Remembering brutal winter — Lois Schrunk

BARTLETT — The article about the winter of 1948-49 brought back a lot of memories of that brutal winter. I was a junior at Wheeler County High School in Bartlett and well remember the day it started snowing, such large flakes coming down. Little did we know that that was the beginning of the…

Supports senator — Dr. Edward Discoe

COLUMBUS — You can learn a lot about people in times like this — and, like we always do, Nebraska has stuck together. I have been encouraged by the leadership shown as we navigate these tough times. As our local officials, hospital staffs and communities have stepped up, I’ve also been impre…

Remember the hypocrisy — Louis Pofahl

NORFOLK — Our Never Trump Sen. Ben Sasse talks a lot about the “all of the crap” back in Washington. Well, he not only talks about it he has added his share. During the Kavanaugh confirmation, he spent 18 minutes on the floor of the U.S. Senate blasting President Trump after the president ch…

Farmers getting crunched — Larry Janssen

RANDOLPH — As I follow the news every day, I understand the world is definitely in a huge crisis from COVID-19. I feel for the people who have lost loved ones to this outbreak. One thing that hits home to me is where I live in this agricultural-based community is the devastation that is hitt…

Support given — The Rev. Chip Winter

PEORIA, Ill. — Though it has been a little over a year-and-a-half since my wife, Jami, and I have called Norfolk home, you are often on our minds and you remain in our prayers. Our 15 years in Norfolk were pivotal for the Winter family.

Remember workers — Louis Pofahl

NORFOLK — While our medical people and first responders are important, there is another group of people who are important during this time. 

Endorsement given — Jeff Snitily

NORFOLK — My ballot should be arriving soon, and I’m proud to have Ben Sasse representing Nebraska in Washington. He’s a thoughtful leader and the right choice for Nebraska Republicans in next month’s primary ... just ask President Trump — he endorsed Ben.