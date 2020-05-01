Remembering brutal winter — Lois Schrunk

BARTLETT — The article about the winter of 1948-49 brought back a lot of memories of that brutal winter. I was a junior at Wheeler County High School in Bartlett and well remember the day it started snowing, such large flakes coming down. Little did we know that that was the beginning of the “Long Hard Winter.”
It was hard for my parents but not really for my sister and I as WCHS at that time was a boarding school. Our only problem we had was climbing the large drift that was between the girls dorm and the school, which went on as usual as the teachers either lived in town or in one of the dorms. Many of us spent weeks without going home and when we did, we had to wait for the snow to stop or hire a plane to take us.
My parents had a telephone and a wind charger for electricity, but farm life was very hard.
LOIS SCHRUNK