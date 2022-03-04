Remembering a student — Terry Spence

STANTON — As I went to bed last night after watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine, my thoughts turned to my foreign exchange student, Slav Solodovochenko, a boy from Ukraine who was 17 then and would now be 34.

A few days ago I heard on Fox News that men between ages 18 and 65 in Ukraine were called out to defend their homeland. Slav was a big, 6-foot-3 kid who played basketball and ran track for me. One day when he was injured, I put him on my road bike and he rode to the country.

Following track practice, I noticed he hadn’t returned so I went out in the hills to get him. I found him slowly biking in the rain not complaining.

Now if he went back home to live, he is in peril to defend his nation against Russian military complete with air power, artillery, tanks, infantry and snipers at the command of a madman bully named Vladimir (Ilyitch Ulianov) Putin. The Biden administration is accountable for this invasion, which they pay more attention to than the invasion on our southern border.

In an earlier letter months ago, I mentioned sending ships to the Black Sea along with sanctions, freezing assets and pulling the plug on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The burning question is why did Biden and his handlers wait for Putin to make the first move? They always do things backwards like we saw in Afghanistan.

TERRY SPENCE

