Remembering 9/11 — Aaron Shelden

NORFOLK — On the eve of Sept. 11, 2020, I remember that infamous day. My sister came to me frantically — telling me, “You have to see this.”
Though I was skeptical (it was important) seeing one plane crash and then another — watching the towers burn, I felt loss-helpless-scared-angry-confused.
Years later, looking back, hearing the stories of heroic rescues, recordings of final farewell — the outpouring of love and support from all over the country! Good things happened that day, in the midst of tragedy came the best people had to give!
Some gave all. That is America at it’s best, and I choose to form “A more perfect union.” I will continue praying, voting and exercising my freedom. Please do the same.
(My name Is Aaron Shelden and I approve this message!)
AARON SHELDEN