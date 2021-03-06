Remembering 1973 daylight savings — Harold Frickle

ATKINSON — I was very disappointed to read the results of the opinion poll in the Feb. 22 edition. It asked if “you support the legislative bill that would put Nebraska on Daylight Savings Time year around?” I can’t believe people have such short memories.
We had DST in December 1973 because of the oil embargo. Can’t you remember the sun didn’t come up until about 9 a.m.? Why would any fool want to go through that again?
Write or call the senators who are pushing this bill to get their heads where they belong. Think about kids going to school in the dark when accidents and fatalities are bound to happen again!
HAROLD L. FRICKLE