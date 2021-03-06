ATKINSON — I was very disappointed to read the results of the opinion poll in the Feb. 22 edition. It asked if “you support the legislative bill that would put Nebraska on Daylight Savings Time year around?” I can’t believe people have such short memories.

We had DST in December 1973 because of the oil embargo. Can’t you remember the sun didn’t come up until about 9 a.m.? Why would any fool want to go through that again?

Write or call the senators who are pushing this bill to get their heads where they belong. Think about kids going to school in the dark when accidents and fatalities are bound to happen again!

HAROLD L. FRICKLE

Tags

In other news

Remembering 1973 daylight savings — Harold Frickle

ATKINSON — I was very disappointed to read the results of the opinion poll in the Feb. 22 edition. It asked if “you support the legislative bill that would put Nebraska on Daylight Savings Time year around?” I can’t believe people have such short memories.

GOP not supportive — Betty Palmer

SPRINGVIEW — I am just writing this to tell what I observed at the GOP state meeting held in Columbus on Feb. 27. In no way is this an official statement. I just want the public to know the Nebraska GOP is not supportive of Sen. Ben Sasse. It is absolutely a stronger statement than censure.

Self-inflicted ‘crisis’ — Paul Theobald

OSMOND — For the first time in a few generations, Americans were recently afforded an unusually clear glimpse of why a democratic republic must rely on evidence for decisions related to how it will function. It came in the form of claims of voter fraud from Donald Trump and other prominent R…

Appreciate new road, but it narrows — Sharon Thorin

NORFOLK — I appreciate the work Madison County did for the mile from Highway 35 to Norfolk Victory Road in 2020! It is truly a “breath of fresh air” to travel that mile after so many years of “pot holes.” Thank you.

Research senator’s past — Don Weinman

NELIGH — Again, sassy Sasse is shoveling bull from his farm barn on to Nebraskans. Sen. Ben Sasse is ignoring the Nebraska GOP censuring of his conduct for voting for the impeachment of Trump about the U.S. Capitol riot (Daily News, Feb. 9). According to Sasse, the censure is happening becau…

Roundabout not needed — Bob McCormick

NORFOLK — I have traveled First street in Norfolk several times a day for several years, and have NEVER experienced traffic problems at the intersection of First Street and Braasch Avenue. Roundabouts are generally used at intersections with heavy traffic flow from four or five streets where…

Censure taken — Michael Jones

COLUMBUS — The Platte County Republican Party voted unanimously to censure Ben Sasse for his recent actions and behaviors associated with his ongoing feud with the Nebraska Republican Party. Also noted was his ineffectiveness in his duties as a U.S. Senator representing Nebraska due to spend…

Equality for all — Kayla Walnofer

NORFOLK — Every year in March, Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is celebrated in cities and states across the country. Some disabilities are visible (a person who uses a wheelchair or crutches to ambulate), while other disabilities may not be easily recognized or seen by the eye (c…