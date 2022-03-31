Remembering ‘142’

NELIGH — This is a story about Golden Retriever 142. Goldie was named Golden Retriever 142 by USDA inspectors and Goldie by Representative Cindy Axne who introduced the bill, known as Goldie’s Act.
The USDA issued a license to Daniel Gingerich (Seymour, Iowa) in October 2019 but were denied access to inspect his facilities until April 2021. When they finally gained access to his property, USDA inspectors found an extremely emaciated Golden Retriever. Federal USDA inspectors saw Goldie twice after that, and noted her deteriorating condition, but did nothing. In late July, Goldie was found in a barn, along with dead dogs.
She had no water, her bones were protruding, she had sores on her body and zero body fat. A veterinarian was called and Goldie was euthanized on site. The USDA issued no penalties for this abhorrent cruelty, and Gingerich continued to buy, sell and breed dogs.
Goldie was left to endure prolonged and extreme suffering and a tragic death as a direct result of the USDA’s failure to fulfill its responsibility under the law to protect the dogs in puppy mills. The individuals who were supposed to protect her turned their backs on her.
Despite observing over 200 violations of the law — including dogs who were sick and dying from injuries and disease, housed in cages that were too small for dogs to turnaround and dogs standing in waste, the USDA continued to permit Daniel Gingerich to operate.
Since 2017, the USDA has observed hundreds of violations of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) at licensed puppy mills, yet they have failed to take meaningful action or revoke the license of a single dog breeder, despite overwhelming evidence of cruelty.
On Dec. 1, 2021, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced Goldie’s Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Goldie’s Act (H.R 6100) would require USDA inspectors to take welfare conditions seriously and help animals who are visibly suffering. It would also require meaningful penalties for violations, and for conditions involving cruelly and neglect to be reported to the local law enforcement.
Contact your senators and representatives and ask them to support this bill.
SUSAN HUWALDT