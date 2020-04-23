Remember workers — Louis Pofahl

NORFOLK — While our medical people and first responders are important, there is another group of people who are important during this time.
Those are the grocery store clerks and grocery stockers who interact with more people than just about anyone these days. Please take just a few seconds on your way through the line to say “thank you for being there.” These folks are always cleaning carts, baskets and checkout lines to keep all of us healthy.
The owners, managers, back room workers, meat counter workers, clerks and stockers keep shelves stocked in this time of enormous stress for them.
And if you can, I’m sure a few flowers or some other gift for all the employees would be appreciated. It would not only show our appreciation but it helps out some of the other businesses in towns.
LOUIS POFAHL