NORFOLK — The 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor — Dec. 7, 1941, a date which will live in infamy — will soon be upon us. At 7:55 a.m. Hawaiian time on Dec. 7, 1941, the United States was suddenly and deliberately attacked by the naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.
While many people have taken down their flags for the winter months, I encourage all Northeast Nebraskans to proudly display our nation’s flag from their homes and businesses at half-staff on Tuesday, Dec. 7, to honor the more than 2,000 American service personnel who gave their lives in action on that day.
Even though those tragic events happened 80 years ago, it is still important to remember the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms that we still enjoy today. May Old Glory wave proudly forever and may God Bless America.
THOMAS M. LANDKAMER
Sons of the American Legion
Detachment of Nebraska East
Area vice-commander