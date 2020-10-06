Remember the residents — Carol M. Smith

GRAND ISLAND — By what logic is it OK for a resident in a nursing facility to be isolated and kept from contact with their family, while those charged with caring for those individuals have no such restrictions and are allowed (after their shift) to live a normal life going to sports events, camping, weddings, family reunions, shopping, traveling or other family interaction?
Then when a worker in a nursing facility contracts the COVID virus, the residents are punished by further isolation. It would appear to me that the “punishment” is leveled against the wrong group of people! Until nursing home employees are subject to the same restrictions as those whose lives they are supposed to be protecting, our nursing home residents will never be allowed the luxury of family interaction and will continue to become emotionally deprived!
CAROL M. SMITH