Remember the residents — Carol M. Smith

GRAND ISLAND — By what logic is it OK for a resident in a nursing facility to be isolated and kept from contact with their family, while those charged with caring for those individuals have no such restrictions and are allowed (after their shift) to live a normal life going to sports events, camping, weddings, family reunions, shopping, traveling or other family interaction?

Then when a worker in a nursing facility contracts the COVID virus, the residents are punished by further isolation. It would appear to me that the “punishment” is leveled against the wrong group of people! Until nursing home employees are subject to the same restrictions as those whose lives they are supposed to be protecting, our nursing home residents will never be allowed the luxury of family interaction and will continue to become emotionally deprived!

CAROL M. SMITH

Tax, not a fee — Donald Van Hooten

NORFOLK — Reading the article about sewer and water increases, I am incensed about this. Steve Rames calls them fees, I call them a tax. Just reading the article, it is easy to assess that he is a bureaucrat. He has no sense of departmental efficiency.

Touting fitness — Brooks Boyer

Fitness is a lifestyle change. Changes like being more cognizant of what you’re putting into your body, healthier food options, and increased physical activity.

Believes in Bolz — Erin Rodel

LINCOLN — I’m a Republican. This year I’m going to cast my vote for Kate Bolz. Here’s why. Bipartisanship is very important to me and I believe in putting the right person in the right position of influence.

Hold adults accountable — Erin Ayad

OMAHA — A recent Norfolk Daily News editorial, “Irresponsible behavior of young people at party extends beyond drinking to COVID-19 concerns,” pointed to underage drinking as a significant public health problem in Nebraska. Parties like the ones that recently occurred in Stanton County put t…

Good people exist — Barb Ellis

PIERCE — On Thursday I discovered when I got home that I had lost my homemade mask in Norfolk. I thought it probably happened in the Hy Vee West parking lot. I called the service desk. She said, “Does it have gold hearts on it?” I knew right away that it was my mask.

Not defeated — Patrick Moats

COLUMBUS — We are swallowed in a sea of troublesome worries and brokenhearted sorrows, being cursed with a destructive, life-altering virus.

In support of ‘change’ — Brad Brooks

NORFOLK — I hear a constant clamor, “I wish things could get back to normal.” Normalcy, as we knew it before COVID-19, will not be returning to Nebraska, nor should it. Whether we want to admit it, “change” will be good for Nebraska, and we need to embrace it.

Support medical marijuana — Carl Munford

COLUMBUS — Gov. Pete Ricketts, by instrumenting the removal of the medical marijuana initiative off the November ballot, has not only taken PTSD and pain relief for thousands of disabled veterans but all pain sufferers statewide. Furthermore, the loss of revenue for the State of Nebraska is …