NORFOLK — The White House occupant and how many senators and representatives were installed with a crooked election? As a result, our country is being run like a Communist country. Right out of the chute, Nancy Pelosi and her Communist helpers and some RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) had another charade, the second Donald Trump impeachment.
Then after this charade was over, people gathered to protest the crooked election. Some of these people were bona fide patriots, but there were BLM and Antifa and Gestapo infiltraitors. There were no fires on buildings. Nobody was carrying a weapon, but yet the Communists and some RINOs were foaming at the mouth, so Pelosi drummed up a bill to investigate this alleged act of sedition. When it was voted on, there were 35 RINOs, including Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry, who supported it.
Now there are approximately 550 patriots in a gulag in Washington, D.C., some of these people have been there for six months. There have been no charges filed, no court cases, just imprisonment. They have been beaten, put in solitary confinement, etc.
And then we have the audacity to scream and cry about inhumane treatment in other counties. The only fatality was Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a Black Capitol police officer, who has yet to be prosecuted. If a Black woman was shot by a White cop, we would have had more burning and looting, and killing by BLM and Antifa. Both of these organizations are Marxist.
Not only did we have 35 RINOs vote for Pelosi’s charade bill, but on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill (the rest on pork), we had 19 RINOs vote for this bill. Between the two bills, we had 54 RINOs, so what the heck good is there to vote for Republicans? Deb Fischer was one of the 19 Republicans who voted for it.
ROLLIN TUTTLE