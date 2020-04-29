Remember the hypocrisy — Louis Pofahl

NORFOLK — Our Never Trump Sen. Ben Sasse talks a lot about the “all of the crap” back in Washington. Well, he not only talks about it he has added his share. During the Kavanaugh confirmation, he spent 18 minutes on the floor of the U.S. Senate blasting President Trump after the president challenged Christine Blasey Ford during one of his rallies and how the “MeToo movement” is real and needs to be believed.
Ms Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually attacking her. She couldn’t remember when, not even what year, or where but she did remember that she “only had one beer.” The president probably did get a little carried away but Sen. Sasse needed to spend more time blasting the Democrat members of the committee for the despicable tactics they used to sabotage the Kavanaugh nomination at the last minute.
At least Joe Biden accuser, Tara Reade, knows where and when he reportedly sexually assaulted her. I’m now confident that the senator will be making a similar 18-minute speech blasting all of the Democrats who denounced Joe Biden’s accuser because he doesn’t want to be a hypocrite.
Admittedly the senator votes the way most Nebraskans want him to vote. But Nebraska doesn’t need to have our own Mitt Romney who gives national media another critic from the Republican side of the isle. I support Matt Innis in the upcoming Republican primary and hope you will give Matt your consideration.
LOUIS POFAHL