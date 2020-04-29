NORFOLK — Our Never Trump Sen. Ben Sasse talks a lot about the “all of the crap” back in Washington. Well, he not only talks about it he has added his share. During the Kavanaugh confirmation, he spent 18 minutes on the floor of the U.S. Senate blasting President Trump after the president challenged Christine Blasey Ford during one of his rallies and how the “MeToo movement” is real and needs to be believed. 

Ms Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually attacking her. She couldn’t remember when, not even what year, or where but she did remember that she “only had one beer.” The president probably did get a little carried away but Sen. Sasse needed to spend more time blasting the Democrat members of the committee for the despicable tactics they used to sabotage the Kavanaugh nomination at the last minute. 

At least Joe Biden accuser, Tara Reade, knows where and when he reportedly sexually assaulted her. I’m now confident that the senator will be making a similar 18-minute speech blasting all of the Democrats who denounced Joe Biden’s accuser because he doesn’t want to be a hypocrite.

Admittedly the senator votes the way most Nebraskans want him to vote. But Nebraska doesn’t need to have our own Mitt Romney who gives national media another critic from the Republican side of the isle. I support Matt Innis in the upcoming Republican primary and hope you will give Matt your consideration.

LOUIS POFAHL

Tags

In other news

Supports senator — Dr. Edward Discoe

COLUMBUS — You can learn a lot about people in times like this — and, like we always do, Nebraska has stuck together. I have been encouraged by the leadership shown as we navigate these tough times. As our local officials, hospital staffs and communities have stepped up, I’ve also been impre…

Remember the hypocrisy — Louis Pofahl

NORFOLK — Our Never Trump Sen. Ben Sasse talks a lot about the “all of the crap” back in Washington. Well, he not only talks about it he has added his share. During the Kavanaugh confirmation, he spent 18 minutes on the floor of the U.S. Senate blasting President Trump after the president ch…

Farmers getting crunched — Larry Janssen

RANDOLPH — As I follow the news every day, I understand the world is definitely in a huge crisis from COVID-19. I feel for the people who have lost loved ones to this outbreak. One thing that hits home to me is where I live in this agricultural-based community is the devastation that is hitt…

Support given — The Rev. Chip Winter

PEORIA, Ill. — Though it has been a little over a year-and-a-half since my wife, Jami, and I have called Norfolk home, you are often on our minds and you remain in our prayers. Our 15 years in Norfolk were pivotal for the Winter family.

Remember workers — Louis Pofahl

NORFOLK — While our medical people and first responders are important, there is another group of people who are important during this time. 

Endorsement given — Jeff Snitily

NORFOLK — My ballot should be arriving soon, and I’m proud to have Ben Sasse representing Nebraska in Washington. He’s a thoughtful leader and the right choice for Nebraska Republicans in next month’s primary ... just ask President Trump — he endorsed Ben.

Appreciates letter — Sharon Davis

NORFOLK — I would like to express appreciation to the Rev. Christopher Asbury for his Easter message titled, “Humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God,” featured in the Easter edition (April 11) of the Norfolk Daily News. It was a meaningful and timely message for all of us. Thank you! 