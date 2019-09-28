Remember God — Bill Ryan

OSMOND — Three older sisters and three younger brothers and I was in the middle. The variety of emotions and angst from both of these two extremely different mindsets bore heavily on me. I often had to navigate turbulent waters when dissension appeared in the ranks.
Playing diplomat, peacemaker and — if need be — strong arm, I learned negotiating skills and patience. But I did have my limits; take advantage of the graciousness extended and eventually it would be abruptly withdrawn. I am currently of the opinion that the United States, as well as most traditionalists around the globe, are saying — or should say, “Enough. You have pushed the envelope too far. You’ve had your shot and it isn’t working. We’ll take it from here.”
Through innumerable generations, leadership and governess positions have been held by people who wanted things to be done their way. Sometimes those intentions were for the common good, sometimes they were not. Those that were not were causes of harm and suffering, but they didn’t last. And we learned from them. It’s sad. I’m sorry. That’s the nature of the beast. That’s how the cosmos works.
The poet Maya Angelou wrote, “I did then what I knew how to do. Now that I know better, I do better.” Life is trial and error and has been since our species left the swamp — or the Garden, depending upon one’s particular slant. It is an absolute. The issue we’re experiencing now in our world is the desire to “rewrite” or offer revisionist facts bent on minimizing the good knowledge already acquired.
Our kindness and patience is fractured and near breaking. A delay in the mending of the injury will only prolong the length of its recovery.
The contemplation of the hard work ahead brings no joy. The revelation that it needs to begin, sooner rather than later, is oft overlooked or discounted as unimportant. But I think we know better. I think we know that the definition of insanity is, “repeating the same thing over and again and expecting different results” is not a progressive tactic. The communities in which we live are wonderful little places, full of caring — sharing — and loving people. We won’t and don’t always agree and like each other at times, but we have each other’s backs when the enemy is in our perimeter.
The insolation that surrounds us now will slowly erode while the negative influences seek out the path of least resistance. If the levy isn’t continually fortified, a breach is going to occur.
BILL RYAN