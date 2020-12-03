Recommendation on target

NORFOLK — Today property owners in the Riverside Boulevard redevelopment area are offered a financing tool to improve the value of their property!

This offer is more attractive than Plan 2000 we proposed during my administration in the 1970s.

Our basic goal was to address most of the similar concerns highlighted by the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District’s recent study. A Jan Merrill community planner has stated publicly if a property owner wishes to use this tool to improve or develop something else, “nothing will change,” and the bottom line is everybody wins.

The property owner — if he wants — can improve the value of his land. The city will help remove unsafe and unsanitary conditions in an area that will become more inviting and attractive to live or move to Norfolk.

I strongly urge the city administration to support and move the property project forward. The time has come. It’s long overdue.

