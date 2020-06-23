NORFOLK — I cannot believe the pandering that our illustrious mayors, governors, etc. are doing to these Antifa (a terrorist group) and Black Lives Matter, both of which are contributing to a chaos. Parallel with Isis, they all like to burn churches, tear down statues and general destruction.

It looks like these intelligent panderers would have learned something from history, Neville Chamberlain, the prime minister of England who pandered to Hitler. They signed a peace accord, relatively soon Hitler attacked Poland. The U.S. and England pandered to Joe Stalin in World War II.

We pandered to China, what wasn’t hauled to them by our village idiots, they stole, but they have repaid us well — the Wuhan virus. These people that are encouraging the anarchists in the U.S. should be tried for aiding and abetting the enemy.

Those panderers in the cheering section have thought about what is happening to real estate values, what banker who is sane is going to loan any money to businesses in these areas? What sane insurance company is going to insure where these terrorists prevail? Apparently they (the panderers) are less about the repercussions of this tyranny. So keep pandering, take their food and drink, kneel to them, kiss their posterior.

The only thing these anarchists’ respect is blunt force, but America can’t seem to conjure up the backbone to deal with these terrorists.

ROLLIN TUTTLE

Tags

In other news

Recognize the enemy? — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — I cannot believe the pandering that our illustrious mayors, governors, etc. are doing to these Antifa (a terrorist group) and Black Lives Matter, both of which are contributing to a chaos. Parallel with Isis, they all like to burn churches, tear down statues and general destruction.

Response given — Jan Nixon

NORFOLK — In response to the letter to the editor from Mr. George Dudley on June 6, I want to share that I sincerely appreciate Mr. Dudley’s recognition of my service to The Meadows for the past 31 years. I also want to thank Mr. Dudley and all the owners who gave me the opportunity to have …

Ready for challenges — Steve Anderson

NORFOLK — At Northeast Community College, students, faculty, and staff displayed their strength and tenacity as they successfully navigated a quick move to remote learning and remote work in late March due to the COVID-19 situation. We demonstrated our ability to respond quickly and continue…

Real honor for veterans — Paul A. Spatz

OSMOND — What veteran is not honored by the new system of Highway 20 markers paying tribute to vets? None, I suppose but what vet would not love better the greater honor it would be to make Highway 20 a four-lane expressway from the Iowa border to the Wyoming border? And four-lane the 65 mil…

Caring citizens — Robert Herbert

NORFOLK — I was overwhelmed by the response of so many concerned citizens, who at my recent accident in which a driver ran a red light, took the time to see if I was OK. God’s blessings.

Finds story ‘disturbing’ — Shaundra Shepherd

OMAHA — First and foremost, I would like to say I am very disappointed by your article titled “Omaha shooting victim has Norfolk connection.” As a resident of Omaha, I find it disturbing that your organization acted as judge and jury by painting this young man as guilty in his own death.

Cuomo sent sick to homes — Cleo Pfanstiel

OSMOND — In response to Your View on May 26, do you actually know how many of those deaths are from COVID-19? Did you know that in America alone we lose approximately 60,000 to 70,000 people from the flu each year? Now since the pandemic started, there has been no mention of the flu. Why? Be…

Rooted in Christ — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — To be protected from calamity, the apostle Paul warned not to let any man beguile you with enticing words; you must be rooted in Christ. Rooted and built up in Him and established in faith, abounding therein with thanksgiving. Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and va…

Only numbers — Rolland Lorensen

STANTON — The first person in this country to die of COVID-19 was 106 days ago. As of May 21, there have been 96,354 deaths since then. This averages out to be 909 a day. If this continues for one more year at this rate, it will have cost 428,139 lives.