Recognize the enemy? — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — I cannot believe the pandering that our illustrious mayors, governors, etc. are doing to these Antifa (a terrorist group) and Black Lives Matter, both of which are contributing to a chaos. Parallel with Isis, they all like to burn churches, tear down statues and general destruction.
It looks like these intelligent panderers would have learned something from history, Neville Chamberlain, the prime minister of England who pandered to Hitler. They signed a peace accord, relatively soon Hitler attacked Poland. The U.S. and England pandered to Joe Stalin in World War II.
We pandered to China, what wasn’t hauled to them by our village idiots, they stole, but they have repaid us well — the Wuhan virus. These people that are encouraging the anarchists in the U.S. should be tried for aiding and abetting the enemy.
Those panderers in the cheering section have thought about what is happening to real estate values, what banker who is sane is going to loan any money to businesses in these areas? What sane insurance company is going to insure where these terrorists prevail? Apparently they (the panderers) are less about the repercussions of this tyranny. So keep pandering, take their food and drink, kneel to them, kiss their posterior.
The only thing these anarchists’ respect is blunt force, but America can’t seem to conjure up the backbone to deal with these terrorists.
ROLLIN TUTTLE