NORFOLK — First of all, Adam had the title deed of the earth, but because of his sin the earth was forfeited to Satan.
Son of man Jesus Christ lived a flawless life, gave His life to redeem the earth. He still hasn’t taken the title deed to the earth. This Satan is still god of the earth.
Many ask why does God allow evil. Because God of the universe gave mankind freedom of choice. To stop it, He would have to stop the whole world. He then puts up with evil so more of mankind can accept His way of life through Christ Jesus.
Some earthly churches believe that one can lose eternal salvation. This is not true. You can become out of fellowship with God, but you are not expelled out of the house. You will go to the divine woodshed where you will receive discipline to teach you — not punishment (as to get even). Read John 10: 28-29 and Ephesians 1-13 to understand the security of your eternal salvation.
Before I began to walk one with Jesus Christ I was special to no one.
The kingdom of God is at hand. Repent — change your ways. Walk one with Jesus Christ. Avoid the great tribulation that is coming on the earth. Accept Jesus Christ and live.
ELSIE LIEWER