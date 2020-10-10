NORFOLK — First of all, Adam had the title deed of the earth, but because of his sin the earth was forfeited to Satan.

Son of man Jesus Christ lived a flawless life, gave His life to redeem the earth. He still hasn’t taken the title deed to the earth. This Satan is still god of the earth.

Many ask why does God allow evil. Because God of the universe gave mankind freedom of choice. To stop it, He would have to stop the whole world. He then puts up with evil so more of mankind can accept His way of life through Christ Jesus.

Some earthly churches believe that one can lose eternal salvation. This is not true. You can become out of fellowship with God, but you are not expelled out of the house. You will go to the divine woodshed where you will receive discipline to teach you — not punishment (as to get even). Read John 10: 28-29 and Ephesians 1-13 to understand the security of your eternal salvation.

Before I began to walk one with Jesus Christ I was special to no one.

The kingdom of God is at hand. Repent — change your ways. Walk one with Jesus Christ. Avoid the great tribulation that is coming on the earth. Accept Jesus Christ and live.

ELSIE LIEWER

Media bias shows — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — I am so tired of this left leaning news media. I shouldn’t generalize but the bulk of the time the news is either distorted or just outright lies. Exhibit A, The Atlantic came out with an unknown sources gig that stated Donald Trump, when he got rained out to go to a cemetery in Eu…

Fix the streets — William "Bill" Christian

MESA, Ariz. — I was born and lived in Norfolk until I was 70 years old. At that time, I left Norfolk because of a heart condition. I needed warmer weather but I come back and visit on a regular basis. I couldn’t believe how bad the streets were.

Global warming intensifying — John Gibbons

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. — In his recent column, Michael Reagan raises some valid points about why more homes are being destroyed, but he misses the mark when he attempts to discuss the science. Global warming is intensifying wildfires in California just as it is causing aridification of arable land …

Remember the residents — Carol M. Smith

GRAND ISLAND — By what logic is it OK for a resident in a nursing facility to be isolated and kept from contact with their family, while those charged with caring for those individuals have no such restrictions and are allowed (after their shift) to live a normal life going to sports events,…

Tax, not a fee — Donald Van Hooten

NORFOLK — Reading the article about sewer and water increases, I am incensed about this. Steve Rames calls them fees, I call them a tax. Just reading the article, it is easy to assess that he is a bureaucrat. He has no sense of departmental efficiency.

Touting fitness — Brooks Boyer

Fitness is a lifestyle change. Changes like being more cognizant of what you’re putting into your body, healthier food options, and increased physical activity.

Believes in Bolz — Erin Rodel

LINCOLN — I’m a Republican. This year I’m going to cast my vote for Kate Bolz. Here’s why. Bipartisanship is very important to me and I believe in putting the right person in the right position of influence.

Hold adults accountable — Erin Ayad

OMAHA — A recent Norfolk Daily News editorial, “Irresponsible behavior of young people at party extends beyond drinking to COVID-19 concerns,” pointed to underage drinking as a significant public health problem in Nebraska. Parties like the ones that recently occurred in Stanton County put t…