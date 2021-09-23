STANTON — The Convention of States Rally at the Capitol took place Sept 16. It saw the north steps of the Capitol in Lincoln awash in red, white and blue as patriots from all over Nebraska rallied to show their support of the Convention of States resolution, otherwise known as LR14.
The resolution calls for Nebraska to be a part of the rapidly growing movement among the states to propose amendments to the Constitution to rein in an unresponsive, bloated, and overreaching federal government. The action is provided for in Article V of the U.S. Constitution as an alternate method for proposing amendments should the federal government become burdensome to the people by overstepping its bounds, which it clearly continues to do.
It seeks to return self-government to the states and, therefore, to the people. Over 150 Nebraskans participated in the event, taking time off work, and even off harvesting, with Sens. Halloran, Lindstrom, Clements and Erdman speaking in support of LR14, and Senator Murman showing up for support, as well as remarks from regional and state directors David Schneider of Kansas and Ernie Sears of Omaha. Several new district captains and other volunteers gave their testimonies of how and why they decided to become involved in the project.
Among them were Steve Jessen of Norfolk, Daniel Barnhouse of Lincoln, Lacey Stevens of Omaha, David McPhillips of David City, Steve Steinkuehler of Omaha, Randy May of Cozad, Deb Prather of Omaha and Dianna Mastny of Norfolk. Various reasons were given by all, but one common thread ran throughout — our government has far exceeded the functions and limitations lined out in the Constitution and has no intention of doing anything to correct that.
We the people must act now to restore power to the states and the people. This is the only comprehensive solution available to do this, for, as we have seen, voting for a particular candidate or party does little or nothing to bring any lasting remedy to the people, and neither house of Congress will vote to restrain itself. The Convention of States project is nonpartisan and welcomes interested folks of all persuasions.
For further information on the Convention of States movement and how you can get involved, go to COSaction.com or just search the Convention of States online.