O’NEILL — Wake up America! Wake up Christians!
Are you wondering why our beloved USA is in the shape it is in? By any chance did you notice all the advertisements for Christmas? What did they lack? Probably 99% of them did not once mention that the Christmas celebration was on behalf of our Savior Jesus Christ’s birthday.
II Chronicles 7:14: If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. Amen.
Romans 1:24: Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another.
Christians wake up, before it’s too late.
NORMA MORELAND