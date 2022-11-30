Reason to be thankful — Andrew McCarthy

NORFOLK — My name is Andrew McCarthy and currently on this, Thanksgiving Day, Brenda and I are sitting at Faith Regional Health Services awaiting the birth of our fourth child. The generosity and passion from the staff has been top notch and made me just think how thankful I am to live in this great community. In the rush of everyday life, we seem to forget the small things that make us smile and appreciate living here in Norfolk.
I wanted to say I appreciate all the candidates who ran for any of the numerous public positions, whether that be Norfolk City Council, Norfolk School Board, NPPD Board, or LENRD Board. It is not easy to put your name out there, go door to door, and run for any public service position. Running for any office is itself a public service and our community needs more involvement at all levels.
I had the opportunity to serve as the Ward 4 City Councilman via appointment since August of 2021. In the last year and a half, I have learned how our community operates on a daily basis, our budget, and how our devoted staff continues to work hard to ensure our community services are there for our citizens. I filed to retain the Ward 4 City Council seat and ran in the primary against some familiar folks in our community, Michelle Sanchez and Zach Steiner.
I am writing this letter before our re-count, however, I just wanted to say how much I appreciate the conversations I have had with Michelle and getting to know Zach. All candidates would have served our community with integrity and passion for our citizens.
To our mayor, Josh Moenning, I would like to say how much I appreciate your support and all you have done to get this community open for business. We have been blessed in this community with some great leadership and over the last few years, we have seen community growth and many large-scale developments mostly enhancing our housing options. Mayor Fuchtman and Moenning have done fabulous things for our community, and on this day of Thanksgiving, I am proud of and thankful for all of our local leaders past and present.
To our local council members, who have all helped me along the way, I appreciate what you have done and the impact you had on me, so I can only imagine the impact you have had on your staff, family and constituents on a daily basis. Many of the current council members have served with Mayor Josh Moenning and past Mayor Sue Fuchtman. They have worked with past and present city administrations to ensure our growth, manage our current assets, maintain and improve our parks, and use a sense of vision for our future.
I just wanted to say I am excited for our future and proud to be a Norfolkan. We have a lot of work to do to continue our mission of retaining our high school students, recruiting college graduates and young families, and enhance the quality of life for our current citizens. We need increased community involvement at city council meetings and prepare ourselves for productive conversations with the betterment of Norfolk in mind.
Working together with our current organizations and institutions we can improve our relationships based on transparency and achieving the same goals. Improving our infrastructure has been a priority for quite some time. Seeing the Benjamin Avenue project progressing has been extremely exciting. I cannot wait to see more infrastructure improvements and new industry coming to town.
ANDREW McCARTHY