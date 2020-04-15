Reason for hope — Al Erb and Mary Karas

NORFOLK — As these old bodies of ours grow weaker and we need help with the simplest of things, then we see all the bad things that are happening in this old world — wars, awful floods, tornadoes and this epidemic we are facing.
But we Christians have a wonderful hope. Colossians 3:2 Living Bible says, “Let heaven fill your thoughts. Don’t spend your time worrying about things down here. Your real life is in heaven with Christ and God. We have a wonderful future ahead.”
Just a thought, when the caterpillar thinks the world is coming to an end, God makes it into a beautiful butterfly. See you at the house.
AL ERB and
MARY KARAS