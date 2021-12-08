HARTINGTON — In response to a recent letter to the editor, of the Norfolk Daily News, stating a Convention of States is not the answer, I offer the following thoughts.
True is the synopsis given, that those who wish to call for a Convention of States, are well intentioned, God-fearing citizens, who love and are concerned about their country. True also, is the statement that, our Constitution is not adhered to. Vaguely referenced is, the “Constitutional Convention of 1787” where the Articles of Confederation were abandoned and our Constitution was drafted. The one detail that is commonly omitted is, that to become the law of the land, three-fourths of the several states legislatures had to ratify it. The fact that it was unanimous, for the sake of this argument, is not important. The same three-fourths of the state’s legislatures will be required to ratify any amendment proposed by two-thirds of the several states, in an Article 5 Convention of States.
Our Founding Fathers feared there would come a time, when the federal government would begin to serve itself, and not the people it is here to serve. We have arrived. Fifteen states have called for an Article 5 Convention of States, and many more have active legislation regarding.
All applications, purposefully use identical operative language on three topics:
1. Term Limits for Congress and Federal Bureaucrats.
2. Fiscal Responsibility.
3. Returning of power to the States.
Elections are cited as the answer to term limits. The global elites who inject untold amounts of special interest money into our federal government operations and elections, negate any such idea. Stated also, is that the Constitution limits the size, power, and spending of the federal government. Unfortunately, many of the powers of the states have been relinquished to the federal government and unelected bureaucrats who abuse it, and have no intention of giving it back.
Nebraska has a balanced budget. The federal government is stealing from future generations. Nebraska’s call for an Article 5 Convention of States, (LR14), is scheduled to be voted on, in the unicameral Legislature in January 2022.
The time has come for Nebraska to join the ranks and call for an Article 5 Convention of States.
NICK FOLKERS