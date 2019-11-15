Real origin of civilization -- Elsie Liewer

Archaeology and anthropology seek to provide insight into the origins of civilization and culture. These disciplines generally use an evolutionary model in trying to understand human origins, overlooking the biblical record. The Bible has the real keys to understanding human origins.

Genesis means beginning. Psalm 119:160 stresses that God’s word is true from the beginning. The accounts of the Garden of Eden, the flood and the tower of Babel are crucial if we are to understand the origins of our present civilization.

In Genesis 3:20, Adam called his wife’s name Eve, she was "the mother of all living" the first parents. Acts 17:26 shows us that God made from one blood every nation of men.

Deuteronomy 32:8 Human nature shared by all of Adam’s offspring, is one of the two roots of human civilization. The other root is the influence of an unseen but very real spirit, Satan the Devil.

The rejection of divine revelation as the ultimate source of knowledge led to the use of trial and error. The "tree of knowledge of good and evil," a fatal mixture, led to their downfall. The Kingdom of God will stand forever (Daniel 2:44) based upon the Tree of Life. Not the knowledge of good and evil.

It is important to understand the origins of civilization, but more important to understand God’s assessment of them. In this way, we can reject what God condemns and embrace what will endure forever.

Repent and accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior.

 

