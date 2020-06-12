Real honor for veterans — Paul A. Spatz

OSMOND — What veteran is not honored by the new system of Highway 20 markers paying tribute to vets? None, I suppose but what vet would not love better the greater honor it would be to make Highway 20 a four-lane expressway from the Iowa border to the Wyoming border? And four-lane the 65 miles into Wyoming to north-south I-25?
Highway 20 was a major intercontinental highway that runs parallel to and midway between I-80 in Nebraska and I-90 in South Dakota.
Such an improvement would reconnect Highway 20 from Chicago to the Northwest via I-25 with investment all along the route as was originally intended.
Currently, Nebraska Highway 20 has 10 miles of four-lane. It’s shameful really.
Such a route would revive much needed commerce for northern Nebraska. That commerce is strangling, unlike northern Iowa, which has four-lane the entire 300-plus miles from Sioux City to Dubuque.
The remaining Illinois 20 to Chicago lacks only 52 miles of four-lane to relink to Chicago. Think of the added tax revenue, politicians!
As a youngster, I recall the glory of Highway 20, which became outclassed by neighboring states in a shameful neglect of modernization and progress. A wasted resource, “20” is now a glaring example of economic decline. Tour it sometime to see it for yourselves, readers. Piling on, the Chicago Northwestern Railroad abandoned its rail service here. Compare it to the I-80 corridor.
So, as a northern Nebraska vet, I respectfully say, give us much more than “feel good” metal highway signs, governor. Bring us great honor.
PAUL A. SPATZ