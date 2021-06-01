Ready for next year — Margo Chenoweth-Pospisil

NORFOLK — We did it! The Convention of States Project application, LR14 was successfully revived on a vote of 30-14 from a motion made by Sen. Mike Flood. This motion “suspended the rules” that exist to put life back into LR14.
As previously indicated, one month ago Sen. Steve Halloran attempted to “pull” LR14 out of the deadlocked committee with a daring procedural vote that narrowly failed on the floor. After that move, the rules stated that LR14 was then failed with no possibility of moving forward. Sen. Flood’s motion put LR14 back into the previous committee for consideration.
Immediately following the vote on the motion, the committee convened to consider LR14 again before the end of session. LR14 passed through the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee by a vote of 5-4!
These victories were only possible because so many of you stood up, showed up, and spoke up. Thank you!
The Unicameral adjourned for the year. It will not consider LR14 until next January. This is where you are key. Keep up the effort to save our republic!
MARGO CHENOWETH-POSPISIL