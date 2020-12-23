NORFOLK — Nebraska has one of the highest tax burdens in the nation. Our farmers and homeowners are desperate for tax relief.

If we’re going to cut taxes, we need to cut government spending. And if we’re going to cut government spending, we need to distinguish between truly essential spending, like fire and police protection, and spending on things that we’d like but don’t need.

The Nebraska Expressway System definitely belongs in the second category. It’s nice to be able to drive at 70 mph instead of 65 mph, and it’s nice not to be caught behind a slow grain truck in a no-passing zone. But we’ve lived with two-lane highways for many years, and we can keep on living with them.

A recent Daily News article pegged the cost of the expressway system at $2 billion, which comes to about $1,000 for every man, woman and child in Nebraska. I’d rather have $1,000 worth of tax relief than a four-lane highway from Norfolk to West Point, and I suspect that many of my fellow taxpayers feel the same way.

WILLIAM FLACK

