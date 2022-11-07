PIERCE — This in no way makes light of Paul Pelosi’s misfortunate attack, but said attack does bring up a lot of questions?
Was the hammer legally owned or stolen?
Did the hammer have a standard handle or an extended one?
Was it a single strike or fully automatic hammer?
Did the person who has the hammer fill out a Form 666 Hammer Purchase Application?
Did the person possess a concealed hammer permit?
Should we now have executive order hammer control?
Would it be best if everyone just turned in their hammers?
The point being, it’s never the weapon, it’s always the person behind it.
DWAINE BOCKELMANN